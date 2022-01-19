Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Genesco worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Genesco by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

GCO opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $892.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

