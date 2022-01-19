Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Century Casinos worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

