Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

