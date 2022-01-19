Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,848 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum China by 2,576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 86,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,826 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 4.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

