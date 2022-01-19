Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $679.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $678.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

