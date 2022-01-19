Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 57.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

