Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.06.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $510.80 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $611.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $538,314,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $388,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

