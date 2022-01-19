Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ETO opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

