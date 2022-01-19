Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,004 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004 ($13.70).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.77) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 978.60 ($13.35) on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019 ($13.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 867.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 873.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -188.12.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

