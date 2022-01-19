ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $426,606.55 and $35,465.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

