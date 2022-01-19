King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.