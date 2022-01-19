Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.