King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

