King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.