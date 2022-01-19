King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.