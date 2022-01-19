King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

MO stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

