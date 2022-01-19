King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 59,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 333,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 56.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.