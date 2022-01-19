Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$36.74 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$53.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

