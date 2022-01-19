HAP Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

