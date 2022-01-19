HAP Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.