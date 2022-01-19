Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $328.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Rockwell Automation worth $328,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Shares of ROK opened at $317.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

