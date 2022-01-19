Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invacare by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invacare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Invacare by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IVC opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

