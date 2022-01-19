Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $510.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

