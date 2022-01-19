CX Institutional Sells 488 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

ZM opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.00 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,853. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.