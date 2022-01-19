CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

