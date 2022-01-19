CX Institutional Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 78.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

