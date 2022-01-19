US Bancorp DE Has $48.50 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $376.54 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.82 and its 200 day moving average is $354.45. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

