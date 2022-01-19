AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,894 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 755.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.91.

Shares of SPOT opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average of $241.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

