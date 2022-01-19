AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,079 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 225.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.