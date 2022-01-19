26,464 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7,198.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

