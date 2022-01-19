Kineko (KKO) One Day Volume Tops $36,108.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $36,108.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.74 or 0.07410841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,977.32 or 0.99651961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

