Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

