Research Analysts Set Expectations for Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.51.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

