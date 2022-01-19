Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in December

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.9 days.
OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
