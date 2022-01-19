Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in December

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 229.9 days.

OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

