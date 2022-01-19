Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

