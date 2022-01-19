Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

PEYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

