Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

