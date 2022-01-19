Barclays Trims Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Target Price to $17.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.