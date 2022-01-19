Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Mplx has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $31,561,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

