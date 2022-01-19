Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Mplx has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $31,561,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
