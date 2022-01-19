Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tintri has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G.

