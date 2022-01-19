Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,756.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 96.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.