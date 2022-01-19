Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTC COPJF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Cooper Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Cooper Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company’s exploration tenements include Cooper basin, Otway basin and Gippsland basin located in Australia; South Sumatra basin located in Indonesia; and Pelagian basin located in Tunisia. Cooper Energy is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

