First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.