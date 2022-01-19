SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from 1,350.00 to 1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.