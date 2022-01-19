Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.