Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,345 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Insmed worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

