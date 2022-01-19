Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

