Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Kodiak Sciences worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,020 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

