Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,082 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is 31.98%.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.