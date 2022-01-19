Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

